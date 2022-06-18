Sneak peek into Ram Charan & Upasana Konidela's lavish 10th wedding anniversary celebrations in Italy | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UPASANA Ram Charan & Upasana Konidela's wedding anniversary pics

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary in style. The couple was seen having the time of their life and making memories with close friends during their vacation in Italy. The much-in-love couple did not leave any stone unturned to make the day special for each other. From dressing in their stylish best, walking hand in hand, posing for pictures together to hosting a lavish meal for their friends and enjoying firecrackers, the couple's tenth anniversary was nothing less than a dream packed with luxury. On Saturday, Upasana took to Instagram and shared a video montage with pictures from her anniversary celebrations with Ram Charan. Alongside, she also penned a long note thanking their friends and wrote, "Moments, lessons & relationships to be cherished forever. While We were celebrating 10 years of togetherness, the most traumatic news of loosing an extremely dear friend hit us. We were truly fortunate to be surrounded by warm & caring well-wishers to help us cope. Privileged to have so many safe spaces. Thank you for making our anniversary so special. Grateful & thankful. Lots of love."

Take a look:

In the pictures, both Ram Charan and Upasana can be seen having fun with their friends. In one of the pictures, Ram Charan posed with a dog, while Upasana poses amidst the open fields. She also shared a glimpse of the customized menu.

Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, after dating for several years. On the occasion, the couple shared stunning pictures along with heartfelt messages for each other. "So much to be thankful for @alwaysramcharan," wrote Upasana.

Ram Charan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan was recently seen in 'Acharya' with his father and superstar Chiranjeevi. However, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office. Next, he will be seen in 'RC15' with Kiara Advani.