Image Source : INSTAGRAM Smriti Irani's witty reaction to Ekta Kapoor's throwback photo will leave you ROFL-ing

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor jogged down memory lane to share a throwback picture from the days of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the show that made Smriti Irani a household name as the nations favorite telly-bahu, Tulsi. A snapshot shared by Ekta that has been trending on Instagram has the producer with Smriti Irani and Zee top boss Tarun Katial. Sharing the throwback picture, Ekta wrote as caption: "Three of us! Wat e throwback #tarunkatyal @smritiiraniofficial n moi! #thenandnow."

Over the years, Smriti Irani has moved into public service is now Minister of Women and Child Development in the Narendra Modi government. She reacted to the picture without wit. "Patle huya karte they kujh log (some people used to be slim)," she wrote.

Fan reactions were varied, though everyone loved the picture. Thrown into a whiff of nostalgia, one fan wanted Ekta to bring back her K-soaps on TV, in the wake of so many reruns owing to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. "Bring kyunki saas b kabi bahu thi and kahani ghar ghar ki too @ektarkapoor," wrote the user. Another user agreed, and felt "Kasautii Zindagi Kay " and "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", should both be revived during the lockdown: "Ab to Ekta mam ko kzk kskb tv series start karni chaiye, stay safe stay home @ektarkapoor."

Earlier, actor Kartik Aaryan also asked Ekta Kapoor to bring back her popular show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki back on TV amid lockdown. Kartik shared a video of himself washing utensils and wrote alongside, "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki.... #Repost @dr.kiki_ Dont mistake this for Quarantine This is the usual scene at home @kartikaaryan." As soon as he shared the video, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor dropped a comment saying 'naaice.' To which our mama’s boy replied, “My mom is asking for a sequel.”

While Kartik is asking for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii sequel, fans are already up for the treat as Doordarshan has brought back all the popular 90s shows on TV. From epic drama Ramayan, Mahabharat to Shah Rukh Khan's Circus and Byomkesh Bakshi, fans are enjoying them all on their TV screens once again.

