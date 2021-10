Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL 'Simran caught the train 26 years back' quips Kajol as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge clocks 26 years

As Indian cult classic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaengye' clocked 26 years of its release. To mark this special occasion actor Kajol penned a note of thanks to all her fans for showering their love to the cinematic marvel throughout the years. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared the iconic train sequence from the 90's blockbuster movie co-starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

The scene comes when Bauji (Amrish Puri- played Simran's father) finally realises Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran's (Kajol) love; he couldn't help himself and utters the famous dialogue, 'Jaa Simran Jaa, jeele apni zindagi'. Simran runs to catch the train and boards it after Raj extends his hand to help her get on to it.

Sharing the iconic scene, Kajol wrote, "Simran caught the train 26 years back and we are still thanking everyone for all this love."

Take a look:

Besides SRK, Kajol and Amrish Puri, the movie also starred Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Mandira Bedi, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri among many others. Written and directed by debutant Aditya Chopra, DDLJ shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. It also went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time.

DDLJ is also the winner of a record-breaking (at the time) 10 Filmfare Awards and the film literally changed the face of Bollywood globally.

