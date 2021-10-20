Twinkle Khanna takes jibe at Aryan Khan's arrest in drug case with Squid Game reference

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Twinkle Khanna, Aryan Khan

Twinkle Khanna who's known for her sarcastic posts has taken a jibe at the arrest of Aryan Khan in a drugs case. Taking a reference from Netflix's much popular series Squid Game, the actress shared a note on her verified Instagram account. Twinkle likened Aryan and his arrest in the cruise ship drugs case with a game that featured in the South Korean survival game series.

Captioned as ‘Let the desi Squid Games begin’, she described a marbles game in the series and compared it to Aryan Khan's arrest. “Each player is given ten marbles and must get their opponent’s marbles by competing in any game of their choosing. In this episode, one of the strongest candidates is badgered and ultimately bamboozled into losing his marbles. I seem to have misplaced mine as well when I read the news about Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s arrest,” she explained the game, adding, “While his friend was apparently carrying 6 gm of charas, there is reportedly no evidence of possession by Aryan Khan. Yet, the young boy has been languishing in Arthur Road jail for almost two weeks now."

Also mocking the media and its coverage in drugs cases, she said, "Twinkle then referred to a popular news anchor and said, “I suppose I feel like emulating one of Arnab’s dramatic proclamations where he once said, ‘Mujhe drug do, mujhe drugs do,’ because I need some heavy-duty psychotropic substances to make sense of this development.”

Earlier this month, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha and other accused were arrested after NCB raided an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. The special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court will hear the bail plea of all the accused who are currently lodged in Arthur Road jail following his alleged involvement in illegal drugs on October 20. The matter will be presented before Additional Session Judge VV Patil of special NDPS court. The case will be heard in courtroom number 44, Mumbai city civil and sessions court.

