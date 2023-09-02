Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: Revisiting the actor's camaraderie with Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla is synonymous with impeccable acting and the reality show Bigg Boss season 13. The star's untimely demise on September 2, 2021, not only sent shockwaves to the film fraternity and his fans but also ended the #SidNaaz era. On Sidharth Shukla's second death anniversary, let's revisit his camaraderie with Shehnaaz Gill in BB 13.

The actor crossed paths with Shehnaaz Kaur Gill aka Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 13. What started as a game strategy ended up as a lifelong friendship that is not only cherished by Gill but their fandom. The duo made the season successful with their stints and their bond was loved by all the guests including the host Salman Khan.

When Sidharth Shukla consoled Shehnaaz Gill

For those who followed Bigg Boss 13, might remember the episode when Gill's rival Himanshi Khurrana entered the house as a wild card contestant. Shehnaaz suffered a panic attack after Khurrana became a part of the show. For those unversed, the duo created a controversy by talking against each other on social media. Sidharth Shukla took control of the incident and consoled Gill with utmost care.

When Shehnaaz Gill hugged Sidharth Shukla after he was back from hospital

Remember when Sidharth fell ill and had to exit the house for a medical check-up? The contestants believed that he wouldn't come back inside the show. However, Sidharth came back after his check-up following which Bigg Boss surprised Shehnaaz in the confession room. The iconic hug of the duo has remained in the hearts of all the SidNaaz fans.

When the duo became each other's support system during Weekend Ka Vaar

Both Sidharth and Shehnaaz supported and spoke for each other during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan. The duo emerged as each other's support system and garnered love from their fandom, along with the host Salman Khan. On several occasions, Salman highlighted how the duo protect each other during the tasks.

