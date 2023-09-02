KBC 15: THIS political activist supported Amitabh Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai for inter-caste marriage

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is running successfully with its interesting show theme and Amitabh Bachchan sharing anecdotes from his personal life. Big B never shies away from opening up about his family during conversations with contestants on the hot seat. In the latest episode, the Megastar shared about his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's inter-caste marriage.

It all started when Big B popped the Rs 3,20,000 question to the contestant Yojana Yadav. The question was—Begum Akhtar was inspired to take up a career as a performer after she was lauded by which poet? A: Vijay Lakshmi Pandit B: Mahadevi Verma C: Sarojini Naidu D: Subhadra Kumari Chauhan. Contestant Yojana Yadav takes a lifeline to answer the question and the correct option is C, Sarojini Naidu.

When Sarojini Naidu supported Harivansh Rai Bachchan over intercaste marriage

Following this, Amitabh Bachchan shared that Sarojini Naidu was his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's fan. He further revealed that his father had an intercaste marriage. His father tied the knot with Teji, who belonged to a Sikh family. Big B continued that getting married in a different caste was a sin during that time in Allahabad.

The star further said people fought against his father when he took her mother to Allahabad and Sarojini Naidu was the first person who came in support of his father. Big B also revealed that Naidu introduced his father to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who lived in Anand Bhavan in Allahabad.

As the show progresses, contestant Yojana Yadav takes her last lifeline for the 12th question worth Rs 12,50,000. The question was—Whose birthday is observed as World Diabetes Day, to commemorate his discovery of insulin? A: Frederick Banting B: Charles Best C: Frederick Sanger D: John Macleod. The correct answer was A. However, the contestant gave the wrong answer and took home Rs 3,20,000.

