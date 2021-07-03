Shweta Tiwari, Mini Mathur come in Mandira Bedi's support after criticism for performing husband's last rites

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HERALDHINDUSTAN Mandira Bedi

Celebrities Mini Mathur, Shweta Tiwari and Mukti Mohan have lambasted social media trolls for criticising actor-TV presenter Mandira Bedi over her attire and decision to perform the last rites of her late husband Raj Kaushal. Bedi found herself at the receiving end of social media trolls, who objected to the clothes that she wore at the funeral. The actor, who broke down multiple times during the funeral, was seen wearing a jeans with a white casual top.

Some social media users also took umbrage over the actor's decision to perform the last rites of her husband, something which is traditionally done by men. In a Twitter post on Saturday, actor-host-model Mini Mathur expressed her anger towards people who trolled Bedi and said she should rather be applauded for her strength.

"Makes me sick that people are having a field day trolling a grieving woman for performing last rites on her husband instead of asking a stranger or her tiny kid. Or for not having the time to dress the way THEY imagine grieving women should dress. Fools!! Applaud her strength!," she wrote.

Shweta Tiwari, on the other hand, shared a screenshot of a post by a digital creator that questioned the mentality of men having the right to perform rituals and the choice of attire during the funeral. “@MandiraBedi we are with you and proud of you for expressing your love freely!," Tiwari wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Shweta Tiwari supports Mandira Bedi



Actor-dancer Mukti Mohan also came out in support of Bedi and lamented how compassion and humanity is missing from society, especially amid such testing times.



"Women are half of humanity, half of humanity has remained undignified, uneducated, deprived of freedom, we've hampered and handicapped ourselves.

We are a reflection of what is happening around us! And we have destroyed half of ourselves and if we are in misery then who is to be blamed? Ask yourselves next time when you face such situations daughters, sisters, wives, mothers and sons of such mothers, brothers of such sisters, when YOU are questioned when you want to grieve /express/love freely!! Thank you for being you @mandirabedi," Mohan said.

Mukti Mohan supports Mandira Bedi

Bedi and Kaushal, who got married in 1999, have two children -- son Vir and daughter Tara.

For the unversed, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, known for directing movies like "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" and "Shaadi Ka Laddoo", passed away on Wednesday following a heart attack. His last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar where close friends from the industry including actors Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" actor Dino Morea were present.

