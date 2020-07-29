Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari to make Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter | First poster

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PALAKTIWARII, TARANADARSH Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari to make her Bollywood debut with Rosie

TV actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is finally set to make her acting debut with Vivek Oberoi's film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Palak has been a social media sensation and fans were eagerly waiting for her to make her Bollywood debut. Netizens even call her 'Indian Kylie Jenner'. As actor Vivek Oberoi turned producer, he took the responsibility to introduce Palak to the world of showbiz. The diva will be seen playing the titular character Rosie, a call center employee.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the update. He wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT... #PalakTiwari - daughter of #ShwetaTiwari - to enact the title role in #Rosie... Directed by Vishal Mishra... Starts later this year... Presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and #VivekOberoi’s Oberoi Mega Entertainment in association with Prerna V Arora."

While there have been reports many times about Palak Tiwari's acting debut, her mother Shweta has maintained that she will venture into showbiz after completing her education. The TV actress had also said that Palak is looking for the right project to begin her career. She had told HT, "She’s waiting for a right project to come. She also wants to finish her studies first. She doesn’t want to hop into her career without proper education. She wants to take a degree and then start working. What she keeps saying is ‘When people come to interview me, I want to sound like Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) ji and Shah Rukh Khan, larger than life. I want to be well-read, I want to sound educated.’"

On the other hand, Vivek Oberoi also opened up about the film Rosie and said, "With my new venture, I want to support the concept-driven films that I believe can change the movie landscape in their respective genres. And not just the film, but also make way for new talent. With Rosie, I hope to achieve both. It’s a franchise and with every sequel, we hope to introduce someone new in the industry."

