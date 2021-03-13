Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHREYA GHOSHAL Shreya Ghoshal thanks fans for making her birthday special, says 'soon-to-be-momma feels so grateful'

Singer Shreya Ghoshal on Saturday took to social media to thank everyone for wishing her on birthday. Shreya celebrated her 37th birthday on March 12. The singer, who is expecting her first child with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, received a special birthday wish from another mommy-to-be and fellow singer Neeti Mohan. Now, Shreya thanked her fans for the same, saying, soon-to-be-momma feels so grateful, loved and blessed.

"Thank you all for the beautiful birthday wishes that kept pouring in all day yesterday and still continuing. This one is truly a very special one. This soon-to-be-momma feels so grateful, loved and blessed!" wrote Shreya.

On the related note, Neeti posted a throwback picture with Shreya on her birthday, where the two are seen holding coffee mugs. She wrote: "Last year we were doing cheers with coffee and this year will cheer with our respective babies. Happy Birthday @shreyaghoshal You are and will always be an inspiration. May god bless you with healthiest pregnancy, delivery & motherhood #HappyBirthdayShreyaGhoshal."

She added, "Easy to say it’s a coincidence but kab, kahan, kaise humare taar jud jaate hai we never know. Life is beautiful and mystical. My entire family sends you LOVE!"

Recently, Shreya Ghoshal took to social media to announce her pregnancy. She shared a picture flaunting her baby bump and wrote, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way!@shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives."

Shreya and Shiladitya got married in 2015 in a hush-hush wedding ceremony. The two were childhood friends and fell in love with each other. On February 5, 2015, the duo tied the knot after dating each other for a long time. They had a Bengali wedding ceremony and announced it on social media with a picture from the festivities.