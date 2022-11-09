Shraddha Kapoor third most followed Indian celeb on Instagram after Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHA KAPOOR Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram family becomes 75 million strong. While the actress is super active on her social media and never fails to share interesting glimpses of her life, her fans never miss a chance to shower their love which has now made her achieve yet another milestone of 75 Million followers. The Bollywood actress has become the third most-followed Indian celebrity on the photo-sharing app. She is bested by only former captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli (222 million) and global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas (83.2 million). Shraddha has beaten the likes of Bollywood actresses like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif among others.

Taking to her social media, Shraddha shared the update with her fans too. She posted an adorable picture of herself with a cup of tea marking the celebration of achieving 75 Million followers on Instagram. She further jotted down the caption saying, "Celebrating 75 Million with Chai on Cheek. Badi badi Instafam, Choti choti Khushiyaan!!!"

On the work front, Shraddha recently took over the nation with her short cameo in the song Thumkeshwari from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer film Bhediya. This has again raised the excitement of her fans to watch her in ‘Stree 2’.

Apart from 'Stree 2', Shraddha is currently working on her next project - an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan in which she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

In addition to these, she will also be seen in 'Chalbaaz in London' and in producer Nikhil Dwivedi's 'Naagin' trilogy. If the reports are to be believed, the makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' approached Shraddha, to play the lead role opposite Tiger Shroff. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2023. The official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

