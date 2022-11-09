Malaika Arora's son is 20 years old, Bollywood diva wishes Arhaan Khan with unseen candids

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malaika Arora, Arhaan

Malaika Arora is celebrating her son Arhaan Khan's birthday on Instagram. The Bollywood diva made Arhaan's day special by posting a series of unseen candid pics on the photo-sharing app. The photos have several glimpses of Arhan. While in one of the pics, he is seen enjoying himself under the water, another one is a childhood photo of him. One of the pics also features Malaika's sister Amrita Arora.

Along with photos, Malaika also added a special note to wish his son who turns 20. "My baby boy is a grown up man today… but will always be my baby.. happy birthday my arhaan.. #20yrsold #mamasboy," she wrote.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Malaika also posted a photo of a video call she had with Arhaan and her mom.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORAMalaika Arora's son is 20 years old

Apart from Malaika, Arhaan's aunt Amrita too wished him on his special day. "This is 20.. My constant …Annoying AF but still love you the most.. @iamarhaankhan !Happy birthday," she wrote on Instagram.

For the unversed, Arhaan is the son of Malaika Arora and film producer-actor Arbaaz Khan. After 19-year-long marriage, the duo had called it quits back in 2017. Post her divorce to Arbaaz, Malaika revealed being in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Arhaan has gone abroad for his education. Malaika even posted an emotional note on social media while bidding farewell to the 18-year-old. "As we both embark on a new and unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences ...all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings and fly and soar and live all your dreams ....miss you already," she had written.

