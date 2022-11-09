Wednesday, November 09, 2022
     
Deepika Padukone confirmed for Brahmastra 2; Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's film reveals actress' face on OTT

Deepika Padukone was rumoured to be a part of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film Brahmastra for a long time now. Now, as the film hit the OTT platform, it is confirmed that the actress will be playing Ranbir's mom in the film. Videos and photos of Deepika from Brahmastra have gone viral.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: November 09, 2022 12:10 IST
Deepika Padukone
Image Source : TWITTER/SAAKETHKAASHYAP Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's role in Brahmastra has been the topic of discussion ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer hit the theaters. While the audience could guess from the silhouettes that the actress playing Ranbir's mom is Deepika, her face was not shown on the big screen. however, as Brahmastra was released on OTT, the makers confirmed the same. In fact, in the OTT version, Deepika's face was also revealed in a few scenes. 

Videos and photos of Deepika were also posted by Twitter users on the micro-blogging site. A user posted a slo-mo video of the actress from the film giving a clear view of the actress. "Here is Deepika Padukone's glimps from bhramastra part one - shiva," A user wrote. Another posted photos of the actress in the film.

Meanwhile, sharing insights into putting together the perfect ensemble for this path-breaking film, Ayan Mukerji said, “When we started writing the characters, I was very clear about who they were and what I wanted them to represent. And I got very lucky, that some of the best talent in the country - not only liked those characters but supported the overall vision of the project and what we are trying to create. I am very grateful to the entire cast for that support. It has made Brahmāstra what it is today!”

 
The director also shared how his working relationship with Ranbir Kapoor played a part in the making of the film.  “He has been a true partner in this journey. He was the first person I told when the idea came to me. Outside the film, and contributing as an actor, and a producer on Brahmāstra, he is family. Someone who will always support me. Ranbir’s involvement is paramount! In my work, in my life, in my career, and definitely in Brahmāstra and its journey ahead,” he said. 

'Brahmastra', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, is set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4, 2022.

