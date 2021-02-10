Shraddha Kapoor slays in oversized shirt for get-together with her girl gang | Photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHAKAPOOR Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor enjoyed a girls' night out on Tuesday. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share pictures with her girl gang. She dropped a cute mirror selfie wearing an over-sized shirt by designer Dhruv Kapoor. In the picture, Shraddha can be seen flaunting her beautiful smile and expressing her love for the look. She paired the over-sized shirt with a pair of jeans. In other pictures, the actress can be seen posing with her girlfriends. It appears that the girls got-together to celebrate one of them's birthday.

Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Endorphins! Hey @dhruvkapoor love the first styled by miss sugar plum @namdeepak." Check out the pictures here-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHAKAPOOR Shraddha Kapoor with her girl gang

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor has been speaking about spirituality and the 'shunya">power of shunya (zero)' through her social media posts. Recently, she gave an insight into her understanding of 'shunya' when she shared a video of herself on Instagram speaking about the concept and how it matters to her. The video showed Shraddha dressed in a T-shirt that had 'power of shunya' written over it. In the clip, the actor referred to the term as the "ultimate achievement." "Hi everyone, you may have read my last posts, so I thought I will tell you what shunya or zero truly means to me. Shunya or zero to me is the ultimate number and the ultimate achievement," the actor said.

"Attaining a state of zero is returning to our original state where we are full of positivity, purity and goodness, zero worries, zero stress just a feeling of calm. Zero is everything I want to be, that's the shunya">power of shunya," she added.

On the work front, Shraddha will be next seen opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's yet-untitled romantic drama. She also has reportedly signed a three-film franchise based on the tele-series 'Naagin', to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. The actor was last seen in 'Baaghi 3', co-starring Tiger Shroff. However, the film's theatrical run was cut short due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.