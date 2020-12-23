Shilpa Shetty twins with mom Sunanda in Red Kaftan for Christmas| Pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty twins with mom Sunanda in Red Kaftan for Christmas

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is an avid social media user. The actress enjoys a massive fan following. On Wednesday, Shilpa posted a photograph of herself and her mom twinning in vibrant crimson red kaftans from the actress's brand-new clothing line DreamSS. Shilpa also shared why the picture is a "little extra special" for her. She addresses her mother as her first best friend.

She wrote: "Christmassing. Twinning. Dreaming. Winning. So happy to be sharing my DreamSS with my first best friend, and world's most beautiful mom Sunanda Shetty. This picture is and will always be a little extra special because it's our first shoot together. And she agreed because she liked the Kaftan. Considering how fastidious she is, this is a compliment. Kaftan courtesy: @dreamssbyss-DreamSS collection, Have you bought your favourites yet?"

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty announced her new business venture earlier this month. "Just knowing that the world is round, Here I’m dancing on the ground. Am I right side up or upside down? Is this real or am I dreaming?

Soooo excited to announce the launch of my brand new clothing line: (@dreamssbyss)! Turning the world of fashion upside down with the first-ever range of ‘round-the-clock wear’. At DreamSS, find versatile clothing that can be worn around-the-clock! Comfortable and fashionable for women of all ages and sizes," she wrote.

Shilpa is also a co-owner of the Bastian chain of restaurants in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is all set to return to the screen after 13 years. She will be seen next in 'Nikamma' with Abhimanyu Dasani, Shirley Setia and Paresh Rawal. It is directed by Sabbir Khan. While she will also be working on 'Hungama 2' that stars Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezan.