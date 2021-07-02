Shibani Dandekar reacts to Britney Spears, Bill Cosby case verdicts, says 'stop controlling women'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIBANI DANDEKAR Shibani Dandekar reacts to Britney Spears, Bill Cosby case verdicts

Shibani Dandekar expressed her disappointment on two major court cases that pronounced its decision recently. While one was about Britney Spears' conservatorship, the other was about Bill Cosby's Me Too charges. Shibani took to her Instagram stories and said that she is disappointed with the verdict since it is not fair. In Spear's case, the court denied her request to have her father removed from conservatorship. On the other hand, on the same day, Bill Cosby has been announced free as the court overturned his sexual assault conviction.

Sharing the two news stories, Shibani Dandekar wrote, "Stop Controlling Women." and "This is the world we live in." On Costy's picture, she said, "On the same day."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIBANI DANDEKAR Shibani Dandekar reacts to Britney Spears, Bill Cosby case verdicts

Not just Shibani Dandekar, model Padma Lakshmi also expressed her disappointment about the same and tweeted, "Cosby drugged and raped 60 women. Do they not deserve “fairness” and justice? This is why people don’t come forward. This is why urging people to “press charges” falls short, as long as wealthy & powerful men can rape & sexually assault people for decades with impunity #MeToo."

Earlier, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty too shared a post in support of the singer-actress Britney Spears. Taking to her Instagram stories she posted, '#FreeBriteney'.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears asked a judge to end court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008. The dramatic request at a Los Angeles hearing came with her first words in open court in the conservatorship in its 13-year existence. Spears called the conservatorship “abusive,” and condemned her father, Jamie Spears and the others who have controlled it. The conservatorship was put in place as she underwent a mental health crisis in 2008.