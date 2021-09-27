Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJ KUNDRA Sherlyn Chopra dragged Raj Kundra into making bold content, says Gehana Vasisth

Gehana Vasisth, who was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in the pornography case, has once again come out in defense of businessman Raj Kundra. She alleged that actress Sherlyn Chopra is defaming Shilpa Shetty and Raj for public attention and that she dragged the businessman into making bold content. Speaking to ETimes, Gehana said, "She has nothing else to do and is only doing this to keep herself in the news. Also, Sherlyn pulled off this stunt so that she does not come across as an accused for making bold content. But now she has started getting personal with Shilpa Shetty, who is not giving any attention to her statement. Shilpa doesn't even see it as important enough to file a defamation case against her."

Gehana added that Raj Kundra helped Sherlyn earn a lot of money. She feels whatever Sherlyn has is because of Shilpa Shetty's husband, who helped her earn money. Sherlyn made money from the Armsprime App that was developed for her content. Gehana said, "She should be thankful to Raj Kundra and should worship him. Whatever she is today is because of him."

Gehana claimed that Sherlyn got Raj Kundra into this alleged porn thing. She said, "In fact, it is Sherlyn who dragged Raj Kundra into making bold content. She was the one who was making porn and even more sleazy content since 2012, and she met Raj only about two-and-a-half-years ago."

"All she knows is to strip and now she is mudslinging to be in the news. She also knows that she will get attention only if she speaks against Raj Kundra and that is what she has been doing. She probably felt left out after Raj Kundra came out of jail and people forgot about her, so, she began attacking Shilpa Shetty. Thankfully, for Shilpa, Sherlyn does not exist at all," she added.

