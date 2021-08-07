Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SIDNAAZFEELING Shehnaaz Gill felt nice when Sidharth Shukla showered love on her, calls him 'family'

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is already a big name on social media. She keeps ruling the hearts of the people with her innocent charm and elegance. The singer along with Yashraj Mukhate featured in the first episode of Social Media Star With Janice Season 3. On the show, she talked about her bond with Bigg Boss co-contestant and actor Sidharth Shukla. Not just this, she also revealed why 'SidNaaz', a name given to the couple by their fans, continue to remain popular on social media.

When host Janice Sequeira asked the reason behind SidNaaz’s popularity, the actress said that her and Sidharth’s bond is 'genuine,' which is why fans still feel connected to the two.

"The only secret behind why SidNaaz is still a thing is because it is genuine. We shared a pure relationship. I think people connect to that. The way he adored and showered love on me, I really felt nice about it. We both had same sort of feelings for each other. It was very cute. I myself will agree that my relationship with him is different. He is like my family," Shehnaaz replied.

Shehnaaz Gill was one of the most popular contestants of the reality show. She has come a long way ever since her appearance on Salman Khan's show. She has not only made a special place in the viewers' hearts but has also undergone a drastic physical transformation. Her sense of fashion has become the talk of the town.

Earlier, talking about working with Sidharth, Shehnaaz shared she might come on board with him if they get something good. "You keep praying, and you never know it might happen. We learnt together when we stayed in the house. Our chemistry and relationship was real and pure, it will always remain. If we get something good that suits us both until then keep loving us," she said.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz and Siddharth were seen in a couple of music videos like -- Shona Shona and Bhula Denge.

