Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy are married now; grand wedding ceremony in Jaipur | See photos

Hero Sharwanand and Rakshita are married. Sharwa tied the knot with Rakshita at The Leela Palace in Jaipur in a grand ceremony. The festivities began two days prior with Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi event on June 2nd, followed by the ‘Pellikoduku’ event yesterday at Vikram Aditya Ballroom at the Leela Palace in Jaipur. Mega Power Star Ram Charan, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, UV Creations Vamshi & Vikram, Ashish, Harshith, Hanshitha from Dil Raju’s family, and many others graced the occasion.

Sharwanand and Rakshita looked lovely together in their wedding outfits. While Sharwanand opted for cream pink sherwani with jewelry, Rakshita wore a silver cream color saree. Pictures of the couple from their wedding are now doing the rounds on social media. The duo look absolutely gorgeous. Both Sharwanand and Rakshitha opted for ivory ensembles and they looked resplendent. See a glimpse here:

Earlier, the pre-wedding functions kickstarted with the Haldi and Sangeet ceremony. In a video doing rounds on social media, Sharwanand, clad in a white kurta pajama and covered in haldi, is seen applying haldi on his family members. The actor was also pushed into the pool. Also, Ram Charan attended Sharwanand's Sangeet ceremony.

Ram Charan attended Sharwanand’s wedding. His pictures from their Sangeet ceremony have gone viral. He was seen wearing a black kurta and looked dashing, as usual. He also posed with the other guests. The wedding reception of Sharwanand and Rakshita will be organized in Hyderabad on June 9th.

Sharwanand and Rakshita Shetty got engaged in January this year and the ceremony was attended by several celebrities from the Telugu film industry. The actor left fans stunned when he shared the pictures from the ceremony on social media. Sharwanand's engagement was held in Hyderabad and was attended by close friends and family, lending an intimate atmosphere to the occasion. Celebrities like Ram Charan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Akhil Akkineni graced the event, showering their blessings and well wishes upon the couple. His lovable photos stirred the internet as the chemistry between the couple was quite evident. Rashika Reddy is a techie based in The United States, who hails from Andhra Pradesh and belongs to a political family.

ON THE WORK FRONT FOR SHARWANAND

Sharwanand has been busy shooting for his 35th film, which is being directed by Sriram Adittya. The film has music scored by Hesham Abdul Waham, known for his work in the superhit Malayalam film, Hridayam. Cinematographer Vishnu Sharma, editor Prawin Pudi and art directed Jonny Shaik are part of the technical crew.

