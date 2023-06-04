Renowned theater actor and director Aamir Raza Hussain passes away at 66

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Aamir Raza Hussain passes away at 66

Aamir Raza Husain, a noted theatre actor and director known for his large outdoor stage productions such as "The Fifty Day War" based on the Kargil War and "The Legend of Ram," has passed away at 66. He was also the Creative Director of the Stagedoor Theatre company, established in 1974, which has presented over 91 productions and more than 1,100 performances. The actor was known for his unforgettable stage plays like ‘The Fifty Day War’ (2000) and ‘The Legend of Ram’. He is survived by his wife, muse, and creative partner, Virat Talwar.

Husain was born to an aristocratic family in Lucknow on January 6, 1957, and made his stage debut at the prestigious Mayo College in Ajmer playing the craftsman Tom Snout in William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. His interest grew in the rich cultural landscape of St Stephen’s College in Delhi, where Husain graduated in history in 1977. He liked to talk about being directed by Shashi Tharoor and watching the Kerala MP playing Antony in Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra.

On social media, Husain introduced himself by posting, “To misquote the bard, all my world is a stage”. The theatre director, actor and writer, who operated the Stagedoor theatre in 1974, was the veteran of thousands of shows and hundreds of plays. His audiences included Presidents such as Shankar Dayal Sharma, who watched Move Over, a laugh riot about events that unfold when several couples make a beeline for an apartment thinking it to be empty.

Aamir Raj has acted in super hit movies ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’. He will also be seen in the movie ‘Adipurush’ which will be released on 16th June. In 1984, his movie ‘Kim’ came to the audience. Also, in 2014, he came to the audience through the movie ‘Khubsurat’. He appeared in this romantic movie with Sonam Kapoor and Fawad.

Aamir Raza Hussain was honored with the Padma Shri by the government for his contribution to theatre. Aamir Raza Hussain tied the knot with actress Virat Talwar in 1993. Aamir Raza Hussain and Virat have two children Sukina and Ghulam Ali Abbas. Aamir Raza Hussain was a popular actor on stage. He has entertained the audience by acting in many famous dramas.

Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari poses with rumoured boyfriend Siddharth as they head for vacation together

Also Read: Chiranjeevi issues statement after reports claimed he was diagnosed with cancer | Read here

Latest Entertainment News