Chiranjeevi issues statement after reports claimed he was diagnosed with cancer | Read here

Megastar Chiranjeevi has issued clarification regarding the ongoing rumors of him being diagnosed with cancer. Recently, the actor inaugurated a cancer center and raised awareness about the disease, since then fans have been worried about his health after reports stated that the actor had developed cancer. But clearing the air, the south superstar took to his Twitter handle and issued a statement regarding the same.

Chiranjeevi's statement

Chiranjeevi wrote, "A while ago I spoke about the need to raise awareness about cancer while inaugurating a cancer center. I told you that cancer can be prevented if you undergo regular medical tests. I was alert and took a colon scope test. I said that non-cancerous polyps were detected and removed. I only said, 'If I hadn't done the test first, it would have turned out to be cancer'. That's why everyone should take precautions and undergo medical tests/screening."

He added, "But some media organizations did not understand this properly and started publishing web articles saying 'I got cancer' and 'I survived due to treatment'. This has caused unnecessary confusion. Many well-wishers are sending messages about my health. This clarification is for all of them. Also, an appeal to such journalists: don't write nonsense without understanding the subject. Because of this, many people are scared and hurt (folded hands emoji)."

As soon as the actor diffused all the rumors, fans started showering love on him. Several fans supported the actor and expressed happiness for his good health. "It's good to know everything is ok thanks to prevention. This information can help many." said a person. "Thank God you are healthy and you have to be healthy," read a comment. "Long live Chiranjeevi garu..! I hope I will meet you soon for a cup of coffee..!" wrote another person.

What's next for Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the Telugu film Waltair Veerayya, directed by Bobby Kolli. He will be next seen in Bholaa Shankar. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film is an action entertainer. He will be playing a titular character along with Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh.

