Aditi Rao Hydari poses with rumoured boyfriend Siddharth as they head for vacation together

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth had been speculated to be dating for several weeks. Their relationship has never been verified in the public or on social media, but their birthday posts and reels together have had everyone guessing. They certainly look lovely together. Recently, Aditi and Siddharth were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they headed for a vacation together, Now their new photos are going viral on the internet.

The cute couple seems to have travelled to Rajasthan where they visited Bina Kak, who shared pictures with the two of them on Instagram. In the first photo, Aditi sat on the stairs while Bina posed near her. A dog was also seen in front of the duo. In the picture, Aditi wore a black and white T-shirt, blue denims and sneakers. Bina was seen in an all-white outfit.

In the next photo, a selfie, Siddharth joined Aditi and Bina. All of them smiled as they looked at the camera. Bina held the duo while posing for the photo. Siddharth was seen in a black outfit. The last picture featured a selfie clicked by Aditi and also featured Bina. She captioned the post, "Happiest when the children visit me at home ..@aditiraohydari."

The fans of the couple are expecting that they will soon make their relationship public. It is said that Aditi and Siddharth became close after they worked together in the film 'Maha Samudram' in 2021. The couple has never agreed or officially made an announcement about their relationship, nor have they denied the rumours.

Siddharth was recently asked a personal question during a press interaction for his upcoming Tamil film, Takkar. A reporter asked him why his love life was a failure. He responded, “I’ve personally never thought about this even once, not even in my dreams. Even when I see my face in the mirror. But since you are really concerned about my love life, both of us can talk about it in private. Others have nothing to do with it, and it has nothing to do with the Takkar movie as well.”

