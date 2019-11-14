Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor's leaked look in black pathani suit will make you excited

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Sanju has two films coming up-- Shamshera and Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. His fans are super excited to see him back on the screen after a long time. A new picture of the actor from the sets has gone viral in which he can be seen sporting a black kurta-pajama along with thick black beard. This is the second time when his picture has gone viral from the shoot and left his fans more excited for his dacoit avatar in this YRF action flick.

The leaked pictures show the actor in a rugged avatar, wearing a black pathani attire and giving us a mixed Sanju and Ilaahi feels. He is seen to be busy interacting with someone and that is when the picture might have been taken. Apart from his outfit, his traditional juttis and a black band in his hand. In the next picture, the actor's look completely different as it was taken after the shoot. He is spotted posing in a clean-shaved look with a woman wearing a white shirt and a pair of Gucci sweatpants.

Talking about the film, Kapoor in an interview with PTI said, “Shamshera is not a story of a ‘daaku’, but a film based in the 1800s, it is about a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their right and independence from the British. There was a great story of heroism, a story rooted in our country which actually happened back then.”

The story of the film is based on a dacoit tribe from the era of 1800 who fights for their independence against the British. It is produced by Yash Raj Films, directed by Karan Malhotra and also featured Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ronit Roy, and others.

