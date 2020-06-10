Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHIDKAPOOR Shahid Kapoor transfers money to bank accounts of background dancers from Bosco Martis, Ahmed Khan's group

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, many small-time artists were left stranded due to the lack of work. In order to show their support, various Bollywood actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others extended help in the form of money, donation of PPE kits and quarantine centers. Sailing in the same boat, we hear that actor Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in the blockbuster film Kabir Singh has done his bit for various background dancers who have worked in his films like 'Ishq Vishq,' 'Shandaar,' etc. The latest report suggests that the actor has transferred money to the bank accounts of as many as 40 background dancers from the troupe of choreographers Bosco Martis and Ahmed Khan.

As per TOI, the information of the same was given by a former background dancer who is these days helping the dancers to connect with Shahid. He said, "Shahid Kapoor recently transferred money to the bank accounts of dancers he has worked. He has extended support to around 40 dancers and has stated that he will help them for the next 2-3 months."

Further, he added, "We shortlisted dancers from the days when he started his career with ‘Ishq Vishq’. It has been 17 years and they are in a bad condition, they may not be working right now. Apart from them, we have even included those dancers who worked with him in ‘Dhating Naach’, ‘Shaandaar’ and ‘Agal Bagal.'"

Meanwhile, the actor has been quarantining with his beautiful wife Mira Rajput and kids. Have a look at some of his Instagram posts here:

On the professional front, Shahid was last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s film and his next release will be Jersey which will also feature his father Pankaj Kapoor.

