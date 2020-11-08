Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHIDKAPOOR Shahid Kapoor shares 'De dhana dhan' glimpses from 'Jersey' prep

Actor Shahid Kapoor is super-busy these days, immersed in preparation for his upcoming film, Jersey. The actor on Saturday treated his fans to a stunning picture from the cricket field. The 'Padmaavat' star posted a picture to Instagram, in which he is seen all set to bat in the field. In the snap, which seems to be of a cricket practicing ground, Shahid is seen sporting an all-black attire while he wears protective gear on his legs. The actor seems to be ready to take the position of a batsman as he holds a bat underneath his shoulder while wearing his gloves.

Kapoor looks handsome in the black ensemble with his new hairstyle, and full-grown beard while he wears chunky sunglasses. "#Jersey prep.. De dhana dhan," Shahid posted.

Have a look:

Shahid's upcoming sports drama is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfill his son's wish.

After Vikas Bahl's 'Shaandaar', the sports drama would see father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and son Shahid sharing screen space together.

Last month, the actor and his co-actor Mrunal Thakur completed the Uttarakhand schedule of the film. Shahid had then thanked the state government for their efficient policies that enabled the team to shoot with proper safety measures amid the pandemic.

Before shooting in Uttarakhand, the team had shot in Chandigarh.

-With ANI, IANS inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage