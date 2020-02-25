Shahid Kapoor Birthday Special: 10 Endearing photos of Kabir Singh actor with wife Mira and kids

Image Source : INSTAGRAM 10 Endearing photos of Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira and kids

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is known for bringing life into the characters when he comes on the big screen. He was last seen in the controversial film Kabir Singh and gathered much praise for his performance. Many deemed it the best performance of the actor in his career. Other than his professional life, Shahid Kapoor keeps breaking the internet with his endearing photos with wife Mira Kapoor and his kids- Misha and Zain. Shahid ensures that he spends enough time with his family and make many special memories with them.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira celebrating their kids' first Raksha Bandhan together

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira strike a pose during their family vacation

Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Kapoor in July 2015. The couple has been giving major relationship goals since then. Even though they have an age-gap of 14 years, they manage to keep the spark alive in their bond and be by each other’s side always. Not just they go to the gym together, they are often seen stepping out for dinner and movie dates. Now, that’s romantic!

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira make for the cutest couple

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira look like a million dollars

Revealing how the 14 year age gap actually benefits the couple, Mira had said that since her husband Shahid has lived longer, she can learn from his experiences. On the other hand, Shahid can use the fresh perspective Mira brings into his life.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM The perfect selfie! Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira and daughter Misha

Shahid and Mira welcomed their first child Misha in 2016 and second child Zain in 2018. Every now and then, the couple keeps sharing photos with the kids on social media. Going by the pictures, fans also compliment Shahid saying that his son Zain looks like an exact copy of his father. However, Shahid Kapoor claims that his son Zain is more good-looking than him.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor is the happiness when around his kids

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Baby Misha and Shahid Kapoor posing for a happy picture

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Looks like daughter Mish also loves to ride the bike like father Shahid Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor getting goofy with son Zain

On Shahid's birthday, Mira shared a cute photo with him and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life.”

Mira Kapoor's birthday post for Shahid Kapoor

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor starred in Bollywood film Kabir Singh which exploded at the box office. It was Shahid Kapoor’s first solo 100 crore film. Now, he is gearing up for sports drama Jersey. It is a Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu film starring Nani. The sports drama is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original. Jersey also features Mrunal Thakur and Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapoor in important roles. The movie is scheduled to release sometime in August this year.

