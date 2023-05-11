When Shah Rukh Khan taught Aryan, Suhana 'Hindu and Muslim prayer rituals' | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan with Aryan Khan and Suhana

Shah Rukh Khan has often insisted that religion is not imposed inside his house and that his family respects and celebrates all festivals. The Bollywood superstar recently captured attention on social media with an old video, wherein he can be seen teaching his children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, about their traditional rituals. First, the Pathaan actor demonstrates the Islamic way of prayer by saying 'Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem' and later he is seen sitting with a priest and performing Hindu puja with little Aryan and Suhana by his side, embracing all the traditions.

The audio has Shah Rukh Khan saying, "As long as we will keep on thinking methods of religious prayers are different, we will always be different. I find no difference in thinking of God." Take a look:

Earlier, during his visit to the sets of Dance Plus 5, Shah Rukh said, "Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki. Meri biwi Hindu hai, mai Musalman hoon. Aur mere jo bacche hain, wo Hindustan hain. Jab wo school gae to school me wo bharna padta hai ki religion kya hai. To jab meri beti choti thi, usne aa ke pucha bhi mujhse ek baar, ‘papa hum kaun se religion ke hain?’ Maine usme ye likha ki hum Indian hi hain yaar, koi religion nahi hai. Aur hona bhi nahi chahiye. (We have never discussed Hindu-Muslim. My wife is Hindu, I am a Muslim and our kids are Hindustan. When they went to school, they had to write their religion. My daughter came to me once and asked ‘what is our religion?’ I simply wrote in her form that we are Indian, we do not have a religion.)"

What next for Shah Rukh Khan?

Shah Rukh was last seen in the all-time Hindi blockbuster Pathaan, with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, was released on January 25. His next film Jawan, directed by Atlee, has been moved to September 7 release. It was due to be released in June. The actor also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki lined up for release this year. He recently wrapped up the Kashmir schedule with Taapsee Pannu. The film will hit theatres on Christmas 2023.

Apart from these films, SRK has a special appearance in Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina and Emraan Hashmi. Salman and Shah Rukh have already started shooting for their scenes.

