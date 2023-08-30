Shah Rukh Khan showers love on Suhana Khan but dedicates fun note for his daughter's co-star

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, who is in Vaishno Devi and will be in Chennai today for Jawan's audio launch shared a post for her daughter Suhana Khan. Sharing a BTS picture on his Instagram stories, SRK wrote, "Lovely to see you in my favourite place Suhana Khan...in front of the camera. Looking comfortable and pretty. Literally glowing. So proud of every you." Dedicating a fun post, he added, "Uh! But your co-star, the cat maybe needs a bit of a coaching in facing the camera. Haha."

Replying to SRK, Suhana Khan wrote, "I love you Shah Rukh Khan and I'm so excited for what's coming next but I think the cat is purr-fect."

