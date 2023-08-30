Wednesday, August 30, 2023
     
  5. Shah Rukh Khan showers love on Suhana Khan but dedicates fun note for his daughter's co-star

Shah Rukh Khan showers love on Suhana Khan but dedicates fun note for his daughter's co-star

Shah Rukh Khan showers love on Suhana Khan. Replying to the Jawan actor, Suhana wrote, "I love you Shah Rukh Khan and I'm so excited for what's coming next but I think the cat is purr-fect."

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 30, 2023 14:41 IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, who is in Vaishno Devi and will be in Chennai today for Jawan's audio launch shared a post for her daughter Suhana Khan. Sharing a BTS picture on his Instagram stories, SRK wrote, "Lovely to see you in my favourite place Suhana Khan...in front of the camera. Looking comfortable and pretty. Literally glowing. So proud of every you." Dedicating a fun post, he added, "Uh! But your co-star, the cat maybe needs a bit of a coaching in facing the camera. Haha."

Replying to SRK, Suhana Khan wrote, "I love you Shah Rukh Khan and I'm so excited for what's coming next but I think the cat is purr-fect."

 

