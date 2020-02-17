Shah Rukh Khan shares poster and announces trailer release date of Sanjay Mishra starrer Kaamyaab

Red Chillies Entertainment, on Monday, shares the first look poster of Sanjay Mishra starrer 'Kaamayaab' in which the actor can be seen donning various avatars. Not only this, but superstar Shaha Rukh Khan also took to social media to announce the trailer release date of the film. The movie that is based on the hardships of struggling actors in Indian cinema had the message 'Extra se Extraordinary' on the still. The trailer of the film will be released on Tuesday.

The production house captioned the poster as, "Daaku se leke Doctor, Police se leke Mafia…Get ready for the #ExtraSeExtraordinary kahaani of a character actor! #Kaamyaab trailer out tomorrow." While SRK captioned the same still as, "A journey of a small time actor.... an 'Extra' who is in search of an 'extraordinary' life! #Kaamyaab trailer tomorrow..." Have alook at it here:

The film apart from Sanjay Mishra will also star Deepak Dobriyal along with Sarika Singh. Directed by Hardik Mehta, the report further adds that the film has already been to several film festivals, both abroad and within the country.

The film is all set to hit the big theatres on March 6 this year.

