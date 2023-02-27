Shah Rukh Khan reminisces working on Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa: Sometimes you lose the moment...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IAMSRK Shah Rukh Khan remembers 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been riding high on the massive success of his last released film Pathaan. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film has broken all records and has entered the Rs 1000 cr club at the box office globally. In his glorious career, SRK has given many spectacular performances and his turn as a down-on-his-luck twenty-something in "Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa" is still considered to be one of the actor's best performances by cinema enthusiasts. On the film's 29th anniversary, the superstar penned an emotional note remembering director Kundan Shah and the life lessons he derived from the film.

"At that stage…in that age…..raw….uncontrolled…craft still undefined….surrounded by the best cast & crew in India and a director who I miss every day! Taught me that sometimes u lose the moment….but win everything else…I am sure somewhere, some world Sunil did too!" Shah Rukh wrote on social media. As Sunil, one of his initial leading roles in the films, Shah Rukh was not the hero people aspired to be, but he was one of them.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was the coming-of-age movie, which released in February 1994 and featured Suchitra Krishnamurthy as Sunil's love interest Anna, Deepak Tijori as his band member Chris, who Anna falls in love with. The ensemble also starred Anjan Srivastav, Naseerudin Shah and Tiku Talsania with Juhi Chawla in a special appearance.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is unstoppable at the box office. The film zoomed past the fabled Rs 1,000 crore gross worldwide becoming the first Hindi film to breach this milestone in phase one of its release. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia. In India, the film has crossed the Rs 500 cr mark.

Pathaan also featured a cameo of Salman Khan which garnered much attention. Now, the reports claims that SRK is gearing up to shoot for his cameo in Tiger 3. IANS quotes a source saying "Watch out for Pathaan's entry in Tiger 3! As the super-spies start crossing over in each other's films, which are part of the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, expect twists and surprises that deliver outstanding entertainment value to audiences in theatres!"

The source added: "Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by April end and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot is being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3. Salman told SRK in Pathaan that he was going on an important mission so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission."

'Tiger 3' is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif. The film is a part of YRF's spy universe.

