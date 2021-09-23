Shah Rukh Khan's name added to Indian Sign Language Dictionary launched by PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@WEIRDOOOPS Shah Rukh Khan's name added to Indian Sign Language Dictionary

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's name has been added to the Indian Sign Language dictionary which was recently released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, his fans can say his name using a sign that is- hold the fingers of your right hand like a gun and tap on your heart twice. SRK's name is among other words including carpooling, Deaflympics, online banking, Shaheed Bhagat Singh and others. The Indian Sign Language and Training Centre (ISLRTC) has developed and released a new visual dictionary in DVD form.

Shah Rukh Khan fans shared the picture of the same on Twitter and said, "#SRK is mentioned in the Indian Sign Language dictionary with 10,000 words launched by Narendra Modi. After being known by his Trademark Pose, King of Hearts gets a sign to be called out by a special disabled person. @iamsrk is the Pride & Emotion that will be written in history."

Reportedly, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra are among the stars who have been featured in the earlier editions of the dictionary. For those unversed, September 23 is celebrated as the International Day of Sign Languages every year.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to begin the shoot of his next Rajkumar Hirani film. Writer Kanika Dhillon confirmed that the makers have locked the script of the film. While sharing her excitement on social media, Kanika wrote, "Yes! Super excited for my next film! Cos am working with all the people I love n adore! This one is super special! @RajkumarHirani @iamsrk #abhijaatjoshi!"

These days Shah Rukh Khan has been grabbing eyeballs for his interesting videos about his digital debut. Earlier, in a Disney+ Hotstar promotional video filmmaker Karan Johar shared on social media, SRK is shown on the balcony of his Mumbai villa, surveying his fans gathered outside in their thousands. The actor takes pride in the fact that he has so many fans, unlike others, but his secretary, played by actor Rajesh Jais (who was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar web series, 'Scam 1992'), pipes up to say that it may be true but "you never know about the future because all the actors now have their films released on OTT".