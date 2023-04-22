Shaan faces criticism for wishing Eid in a skull cap; singer claps back at trolls

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SINGER_SHAAN Shaan faces criticism for wishing Eid in a skull cap

Shaan Mukherjee is one of the most beloved playback singers in India. Over the years, he has made significant contributions to the Indian music business. He has been spreading the magic of his voice for many years and has achieved international acclaim. The singer is now making headlines for his Eid wish to his fans.

On Saturday, the musician turned to Instagram to share a photo of himself wearing a skull cap. He captioned his photo, "Eid Mubarak to You and Your Family." However, his comments section became overflowing with enraged and cruel comments that criticised him for wishing Eid Mubarak despite being Hindu. They chastised him for dressing in Muslim attire despite not belonging to the religion.

After receiving flak on the post, the singer turned off the comment section.

Soon, Shaan shared a video and replied with dignity, mentioning how he had been raised to respect all religions equally. He also claimed that the shot was from his 'Karam Karde' music video, which was released three years ago. He wrote, "Usme ye Look Tha .. toh socha it goes with the occasion .. bas itni si baat."

The singer mentioned that he celebrates all the festivals, saying that everyone should believe in that. "Since childhood, I was taught to celebrate all festivals and respect every religion. This is what I believe in, and this is what every Indian should believe in too. Baaki aapki soch aapko Mubarak," Shaan stated.

For the unversed, Shaan began his career singing commercial jingles. In addition to singing, he has appeared in the film Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence, which also stars Raveena Tandon. He has also served as a judge on several talent shows.

