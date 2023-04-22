Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty's Singham Again to release on THIS date. Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARANADARSH Ajay Devgn's Singham Again to release on THIS date

Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty have done several projects together. The duo never misses an opportunity to provide an action-packed, entertaining experience to the audience with every collaboration. Their Singham franchise is one of the most loved cop-universe franchises in India. The actor-director duo is set to reunite for the much-anticipated third installment of the series, Singham Again, and its release date has already been disclosed. The film marks Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's eleventh collaboration. Earlier, it was reported that the film would be released in theatres on Diwali next year. However, now the film will reportedly release in August next year.

On Saturday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "AJAY DEVGN - ROHIT SHETTY: ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’ ON INDEPENDENCE DAY 2024… #SinghamAgain - the third part in #RohitShetty’s super-successful #Singham franchise - to release on 15 August 2024 #IndependenceDay. #AjayDevgn returns as #BajiraoSingham… Starts August 2023."

After the announcement, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Rohit-Ajay film ?? What about Deepika." Another user commented, "Mass Maharaja is coming back as Singham." A third user wrote, "Excited for the film."

Earlier, on January 2, Ajay took to Instagram and shared photographs from the film's narration. He delighted fans by announcing Singham 2. The actor stated he began 2023 with the narration of his up-coming movie with Rohit Shetty. Sharing the pictures, Ajay wrote, "Made a good start to the New Year with @itsrohitshetty ‘s narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster."

The realm of Rohit Shetty's copverse, which began with the release of Singham in 2011, would also include Singham Again. The 2011 release went on to become a box office success, with Kajal Aggarwal playing the female lead. In 2014, Ajay Devgn co-starred alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film's sequel, Singham Returns. The actor will now make a comeback with Singham Again.

Also read: Jagapathi Babu joins Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, calls it a ‘challenge’

Also read: When Salman Khan told Rajat Sharma 'You are a tiger"; know actor's first reaction to his Aap Ki Adalat episode

Latest Bollywood News