Satish Kaushik's Birth anniversary: BestFriend Anupam Kher celebrates with 'music, love & laughter'

Satish Kaushik's Birth anniversary: The versatile actor passed away on March 8 after suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest in Delhi. He was 66. April 13 marks Satish's birth anniversary and to mark the occasion, Anupam Kher took to Instagram on Thursday morning to wish his late best friend. He shared a heartfelt video featuring their throwback memories. It features Satish and Anupam's fun and fam moments on different occasions. It also has Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and other celebs with whom they often meet for lunches and dinners.

Sharing it, Anupam wrote in Hindi, "Mere pyare dost Satish Kaushik! Janamdin ki hardik subhkamnaye! Aaj Baisakhi wale din tum 67 barsh ke ho jate. Magar tumhare jeevan ke 48 barsho mujhe tumhara birthday manane ka soubhagya prapt hua. Isliye maine faisla kiya hain ki aaj sham ko hum tumhara janamdin shandar tarike se manane ki koshish karenge! Sashi aur Vanshika ke saath wali seat khali hogi. Come my friend and watch us celebrate #SatishKaushikNight with #Music #Love and #Laughter! #HappyBirthdaySatish #BestFriend (My dear friend Satish Kaushik! Wish you a very happy birthday! Today on Baisakhi you would have turned 67. But for 48 years of your life I had the privilege of celebrating your birthday. So I have decided that this evening we will try to celebrate your birthday in a grand way! The seat with Shashi and Vanshika will be vacant."

In one frame, Satish with his family joined Anupam's family. In another frame, the duo was joined by Anil Kapoor, or in another they were seen with Gulshan Grover. Anupam treated his fans with a time machine which will definitely make them nostalgic today.

Satish Kaushik's demise

The actor-filmmaker passed away unexpectedly after suffering a heart attack. He felt uneasy after celebrating Holi with friends and family in Delhi. He was taken to the hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. He is now survived by his wife, Shashi Kaushik and daughter Vanshika, who is 10 years old. According to the post-mortem report, the cause of death was cardiac arrest due to coronary artery blockage, which is associated with coronary artery diseases.

Anupam Kher first broke the news of his demise on social media. Sharing the news, Anupam tweeted in hindi, "Death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Since then, The Kashmir Files actor has posted several videos and notes in memory of his friend and shared how he is trying to heal from this loss and coming to terms with the reality.

