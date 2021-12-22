Sara Ali Khan recalls rudest criticism she got after Love Aaj Kal 2 by none other than...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan recalls rudest criticism she got

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her upcoming movie - Atrangi Re. The actress, who is going all out to promote her film, during her Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee Shots with Karan' opened up about the rudest criticism or comment she heard. The actress was asked about the worst criticism she received for her performance so far. For the unversed, Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor directorial 'Kedarnath.'

After a successful start in the film industry, Sara experienced her first failure with Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. Speaking about which, she answered, "I think Mr Kamaal R Khan said that I have been exposed after Love Aaj Kal. That was pretty rude." Sara Ali revealed that the comment came after the failure of Love Aaj Kal 2 at the box office. She had starred in the film with Kartik Aaryan.

Love Aaj Kal presented a contemporary and relatable portrayal of two love stories - one set in Udaipur in the early 90s and the other in modern-day Delhi. Sara Ali Khan wants these four actors in her swayamvar. Guess what they all are married! | VIDEO

Karan also asked Sara to share some words of wisdom for her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She said, "Ibrahim is older, so I guess I would probably tell him the same thing my parents always told me, to stay balanced and have a sense of yourself external to the films."

Meanwhile, revealing some fun behind-the-scenes moments from the Atrangi reshoot, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush were seen fighting it out for the coveted Koffee Hamper too! Recently, Disney+ Hotstar unveiled a teaser of the special episode of Koffee Shots With Karan. In the promo, host KJo can be seen talking asking Sara to name four actors she would like to have in her Swayamvar. The actress replied- Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Vijay Deverakonda. To this, Karan was quick to say that the wives of these stars are watching her.

Talking about Atrangi Re, Aanand L Rai's directorial is being touted as a twisted and complex love triangle. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Aanand L Rai and Cape Of Good Films present Atrangi Re, a Colour Yellow production, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film directed by Aanand L Rai is slated to release on 24th December exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.