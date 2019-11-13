Sara Ali Khan wants to be heroine in next Golmaal. Rohit Shetty has hilarious response

Sara Ali Khan was a part of Rohit Shetty's Simmba.

Sara Ali Khan wanted to be heroine of Rohit Shetty's next Golmaal and even requested the director for a role in it. But, guess what? Instead of giving her an answer, Rohit trolled her leaving everyone in splits. The two were guests on the season finale of Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul when the Simmba actress asked him if he'd found 'heroine' for the fifth instalment of the hit comedy franchise.

In a promotional clip shared by TV host Maniesh Paul, you can enjoy the banter between the actor-director duo.

“Golmaal ke liye aapko koi heroine mili hai sir,” Sara asked Rohit, who replied, “Jab bhi Golmaal banegi, aap hi ko lunga. This leaves Sara elated but her happiness vanishes in a second when Simmba director says, “Zee waalon ne bola hai ke beech beech mein mazaak bhi karna''.

Oops! That was a bit harsh (wink, wink).

Check out the video below:

On a related note, Sara was seen in Rohit’s directorial Simmba last year, opposite Ranveer Singh. The cop drama which went on to mint over Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office, was Sara's second film. Though she was highly appreciated for her performance in Kedarnath, which released earlier.

Meanwhile, She has Imitaz Ali’s untitled romantic film, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and the Coolie No 1 remake with Varun Dhawan in the kitty. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty has collaborated with Farah Khan for a project. Also, his Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi is slated to release next year in March.

