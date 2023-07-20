Sara Ali Khan goes for Amarnath Yatra amid high security | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan with other pilgrims during the Amarnath yatra in Kashmir.

Sara Ali Khan was seen going for Amarnath Yatra in Jammu & Kashmir. The video was shared on social media earlier today. In the viral video, Sara Ali Khan is seen sporting a blue full-sleeved jacket paired with matching pants. She also wore a red chunni around her neck. She walked towards the shrine with a stick in her hand. The actress was also surrounded by security personnel and other pilgrims.

Soon after Sara’s video was shared on social media, impressed fans were seen reacting to it. A fan commented, “Amrita Singh has raised a good kid”. Another fan wrote, “Har Har Mahadev”. Others were seen dropping a red heart and folded hand emojis in the comments section.

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram recently to share a glimpse of her travels. The actor shared a series of pictures from her mountain adventures, and one picture had her chilling in a cosy tent, sipping tea, with a cute little goat snuggled up in her lap.

Sharing it, she wrote in her caption, “When the soul is content and the hamstrings are sore, bakri se phir bacchon se ki dosti (befriended goat and children), and then we had the chai (tea) I adore.”

Sara was last seen with Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which did decent business at the box office. Her upcoming projects include Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino. Billed as an anthology, the film also featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkana Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

The actor also has Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline. A thriller drama inspired by actual events, Ae Watan Mere Watan follows the courageous journey of a college girl in Bombay, who becomes a freedom fighter.

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, which was released in 2018. She later featured in films such as Simbaa, Love Aaj Kal 2, Coolie No.1, Atrangi Re, and Gaslight.

