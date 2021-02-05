Sapna Choudhary gets husband Veer Sahu's name tattooed on her arm | Latest photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ITSSAPNACHOUDHARY Sapna Choudhary gets husband Veer Sahu's name tattooed on her arm

Bigg Boss fame and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary is enjoying her married life. The diva tied the knot last year and keeps treating fans with her latest looks in sindoor. Sapna and her husband Veer were in a relationship for many years before they decided to get married. Recently, Sapna took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she has got a new tattoo made on her arm. The Haryanavi dancer got her husband Veer Sahu's name permanently tattooed on her arm and she proudly flaunted it on her social media. Sharing the process of getting inked, Sapna was seen flashing her big smile as she wrote the name of the love of her life on her arm.

Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary won the hearts of the audience with her appearance in Bigg Boss 11 and created a huge fanbase. After leaving Bigg Boss, she got a lot of love from the fans for her music video. She also worked in films and treated fans with her amazing performances.

Talking about her personal life, Sapna Choudhary reportedly got married to Veer Sahu in January last year. On October 6, 2020, her husband Veer revealed their secret wedding on a Facebook LIVE and confirmed that the couple has become parents to a baby boy on October 4.

Later, Sapna shared the first pictures of her baby boy on Instagram. Taking to Instagram, Sapna shared a picture of herself holding the new-born baby in her arms. Although the face was not quite visible but one can surely witness the motherly affection. Alongside, she wrote, "हज़ारों साल नर्गिस अपनी बेनूरी पे रोती है. बड़ी मुश्किल से होता है चमन में दीदावर पैदा ....."

On their first wedding anniversary this year, Sapna and Veer were seen distributing blankets to the poor and needy on the streets of Gurgaon. Talking about Veer Sahu, he is a singer, composer, lyricist and actor by profession and he is called Babbu Maan of Haryana. Like Sapna Choudhary, Veer Sahu is also from the Jaat community. Veer worked in the Punjabi film 'Gandhi Phir Aay Gaye'.