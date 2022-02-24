Sanjay Leela Bhansali Birthday: Devdas, Gangubai to Padmaavat, a look at his best directorial ventures

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has turned a year older today. An alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India, Bhansali has adopted the middle name "Leela" as a tribute to his mother, Leela Bhansali. The majestic filmmaker has definitely carved a niche for himself and his work in the best possible way. He started his career by assisting Vidhu Vinod Chopra in the making of Parinda, 1942 A Love Story and Kareeb. Later, he made his directorial debut with Khamoshi: The Musical, the commercially unsuccessful, but critically acclaimed narration of a daughter's struggle to communicate with her deaf-mute parents.

Years after years he has been bringing some magical love stories and periodic dramas that are unforgettable and make us believe in the magic of love that transcends all barriers and touches your heart. Right from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas to the most recent Gangubai Kathiwadi, let's take a look at some of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpieces.

1. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

A love story based on Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) who is torn between infatuation and reality. Also starring Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, this 1999 film showcased to us how one can find true love in the most unexpected way possible and how love is much more important than just being physically together.

2. Devdas

Devdas, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit is one of the most romantic films of the Indian cinema. The highlight of the film was the unconventional love story between Devdas (SRK) and Paro (Aishwarya) that goes on to create a huge impact in their respective lives even when though they don't end up being married to each other.

3. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

The film, which was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ode to Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet was not only a visual treat but also a tear-jerking emotional drama. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone played lovers from warring families. Infused with passionate love and intense hatred in equal measure, the lovers made a striking appearance in a world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Supriya Pathak, Richa Chadha, Sharad Kelkar, Gulshan Devaiah and Barkha Bisht played supporting roles.

4. Padmaavat

Padmaavat is a historical period drama that tells the story of queen Padmavati and her epic battle with Alauddin Khilji. The film hit the cinemas in 2018 and portrayed a magical love story between Rani Padmavat and Raja Rawal Ratan Singh and, all the struggles and sacrifices that come along when there's true love.

5. Bajirao Mastani

With the opulent sets used for the film, the choice of grandiose costumes, elaborately choreographed war sequences, spellbinding cinematography, an appealing story filled with stellar performances. With Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopre, Bajirao Mastani turned out to be a blockbuster and was one of the highest-grossers of 2015. It had a collection of nine Filmfare statuettes.

6. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of Alia Bhatt's film which stars Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari in crucial roles. After several controversies and delays, the film is finally slated to release in theatres on February 25. Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is based on the story of a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she became a prominent figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. The story of the film is about Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life has been documented in S. Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai.'