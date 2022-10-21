Friday, October 21, 2022
     
Samantha Ruth Prabhu received training from action director of 'The Family Man 2' for 'Yashoda'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to be seen in her solo-lead film, 'Yashoda'. Ever since the trailer of the film dropped, fans have been excited to see the actress in an out-and-out action-thriller role.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2022 0:09 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the finest actresses in the South Indian film industry. The actress made her debut with Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. The film garnered her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South and a Nandi Award. Over the years, the actress has starred in several films and carved a niche for herself. Now, she is all set to be seen in her solo-lead film, 'Yashoda'. Ever since the trailer of the film dropped, fans have been excited to see the actress in an out-and-out action-thriller role.

A source close to the actress said: "Samantha trained with Yannick Ben for the action in 'Yashoda'. He is the same international stunt director she trained with for 'The Family Man 2' as well."

Yannick Ben, a Hollywood stunt performer, has been behind the action in films such as 'Transporter 3', 'Dunkirk', 'Inception' and 'City Hunter'.

The source adds, "Though originally a Telugu film, the producers have also decided to release the film in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada along with Telugu, seeing her mega popularity across the country."

The makers announced that the 'Yashoda' release date is November 11 and Samantha's fans are super excited. The actress, who continues to reign the research report on the most popular female star of India has been busy with her preps for 'Citadel' recently.

She is all set to be seen in the Hollywood project called 'Arrangements of Love'. She will also be seen in the Russo Brothers', 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan and also has Khushi and Shaakuntalam lined up for release.

