Samantha Akkineni shares appreciation post for Taapsee Pannu after IT raids; Take a look

Samantha Akkineni shares an appreciation post for Taapsee Pannu after IT raids; Take a look

Gone are the days when it was said that two actresses cannot be friends. Actress Samantha Akkineni and Taapsee Pannu are examples that two stars can give each other a healthy competition and yet be great friends. The two are often seen commenting on each others post. Strong women support each other. Recently actress Samantha Akkineni took to her social media and dedicated a post to Taapsee Pannu.

Samantha shared a picture of Taapsee and wrote, "this is just a @taapsee appreciation post..that's all," followed with a heart emoticon. The Pink actress gave an emotional response as she wrote, "Uff..thank you Sam...big hug to you," followed with a crying and heart emoticon.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA AKKINENI Samantha Akkineni shares an appreciation post for Taapsee Pannu after IT raids; see pic

On March 3, Taapsee faced Income Tax raids at her Mumbai properties for alleged tax evasion. After the raids, Pannu posted a three-point statement on Twitter on an "alleged bungalow" in Paris, the "alleged receipt" of Rs 5 crore and her "memory of 2013 raid". The searches targeting Pannu and Kashyap are part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films. Pannu also took a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement that the actor was raided in 2013 as well.

Besides the actor, the IT department conducted searches at filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed premises. Taapsee and Anurag have worked together for their film Manmarziyaan and are currently shooting together for a sci-fi thriller titled, Dobaaraa. Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram and announced that the shooting of his film Dobaaraa with Taapsee Pannu had resumed. He wrote, "And we restart #DoBaaraa .. with all our love to all the haters .."