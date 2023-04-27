Salman Khan's KKBJ co-star Bhumika Chawla is upset for not being invited on TKSS: 'Kapil Sharma ko call..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN, BHUMIKACHAWLA Salman Khan's KKBJ co-star Bhumika Chawla is upset

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, was released on April 21 on the occasion of Eid. Before the release, the cast went on to extensively promote their film to ensure it reached the masses. They also graced The Kapil Sharma Show, where almost every celebrity goes before their film hits theatres.

The show featured Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar; however, Bhumika Chawala was missing. In a recent interview, the Tere Naam actress revealed she was not invited to the show.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, the actress shared that she took her dog out for a walk when a neighbour asked her why she was not part of The Kapil Sharma Show. To which she replied, "I didn’t know when the episode was shot." She also said that she felt bad for a while.

Bhumika added, "But, they must have had some strategy. I felt bad for one second then I thought Venkatesh (Daggubati) sir wasn’t there. We are a couple in the film. I did my calculation. Since he wasn’t called, what would I say alone [in the show]? Those three couples were called, they are youngsters, their equation is different. So, I said ‘thik hai (it’s okay)’."

She further went on to say, "Because I know The Kapil Sharma Show is not getting me another film. Mujhe PR karna hai toh mai bhi kar sakti hu but PR ke bawajoot agar guaranteed mujhe film milegi toh mai aaj Kapil Sharma ko call karke bolungi call me. Guaranteed mujhe aap agle din film la k do (If I want to do PR activities, I can do them too, but if the show can promise me a film the next day, I can call Kapil Sharma and ask him to call me on the show)."

Also read: OTT Movies and Web Series Releases This Weekend (April 28): Citadel, Dasara, Ved, U-Turn and others

Also read: Samantha shares photos from hospital after producer Chittibabu says 'her glamourous days are over'

Latest Entertainment News