OTT Movies and Web Series Releases This Weekend (April 28): Citadel, Dasara, Ved and others

OTT Movies and Web Series Releases This Weekend (April 28): The last weekend of April has many interesting movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney plus Hotstar and others. While the theatres will be decorated with the historical magnum opus Ponniyin Selvam 2 aka PS2, the world of digital will offer web series like Priyanka Chopra's spy thriller Citadel, Kdrama The Good Bad Mother among others. Talking about the films, after making a splash at the box office, movies like Dasara and Ved are releasing on OTT this weekend. Also, new films like U-Turn and Thuramukhan are also making their way to online release.

So grab your favorite snacks and add these movies and web series to your watchlist to binge-watch this weekend.

Citadel

Citadel is a spy series starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. The first two episodes of the much-awaited show will be released on April 28, after which new episodes will be released weekly every Friday all through to May 26. In Citadel, PeeCee plays the role of Nadia Singh while Richard Madden steps into the character of Mason Kane.

As per the show's narrative, the titular independent global spy agency was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. Priyanka and Richard's character remain hidden under cover unaware of their part until one night, when Richard's character is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: April 28, 2023

Directed by: Joe Russo

Language: English

Dasara

Dasara is a gritty action thriller starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh. The story takes place in a village full of alcoholics and is framed by Telangana's Singareni coal mines. There is a love story, coal stealing, and a lot of action in the film, which is set at a pub where members of the upper castes are forced to drink inside while those from the lower caste must drink outside. As the main character battles the upper caste for rights, the movie tackles themes of caste politics. The classic mass-produced action movie "Dasara" conveys a societal message.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 27, 2023

Directed by: Srikanth Odhela

Language: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada

Ved

Marathi film Ved is Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's heart-wrenching romantic drama. It is Riteish's directorial debut and is produced by Genelia Deshmukh. The film also stars Jiya Shankar and Ashok Saraf. The film not only offers impeccable chemistry between Riteish and Genelia but also a special guest appearance of Salman Khan. The Bollywood superstar shot for a song in Ved.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: April 28, 2023

Directed by: Riteish Deshmukh

Language: Hindi, Marathi

Pathu Thala

Action thriller 'Pathu Thala' features actor Simbu aka Silambarasan as a don called A G R in the film. The story revolves around Simbu, who is a feared don and who has managed to establish a network that is an impregnable fortress. The Tamil film also features actors Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: April 27, 2023

Directed by: Obeli Krishna

Language: Tamil

U-Turn

The supernatural thriller movie 'U-Turn' features Alaya F playing the role of Radhika who has been given an assignment to investigate accidents that are happening at the U-turn on a particular flyover. The film is a remake of 2016 Kannada film by the same name and starred Shraddha Srinath in the lead.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date: April 26, 2023

Directed by: Arif Khan

Language: Hindi

The Good Bad Mother

Kdrama The Good Bad Mother is one of the much-anticipated South Korean shows. It's synopsis reads, "A tragic accident leaves an ambitious prosecutor with the mind of a child — forcing him and his mother to embark on a journey to heal their relationship." It stars Ra Mi-ran, Lee Do-hyun and Ahn Eun-jin.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 26, 2023

Directed by: Shim Na-yeon

Language: Korean

Sweet Tooth 2

Sweet Tooth 2 is based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire. It stars Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani, Naledi Murray, Neil Sandilands, Marlon Williams among others. After the success of first season, Sweet Tooth 2 is back with a deadly new wave.

The synopsis reads, "As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who’s racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani)."

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 27, 2023

Directed by: Alexis Ostrander

Language: English

Thuramukhan

Malayalam-language historical drama Thuramukhan is based on Rajeev Ravi's father's drama of the same name. It features stars like Nivin Pauly, Joju George, Arjun Ashokan, Sudev Nair, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manikandan R. Achari, Senthil Krishna, Nimisha Sajayan, Poornima Indrajith, and Darshana Rajendran.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: April 26, 2023

Directed by: Rajeev Ravi

Language: Malayalam

Midnight in the Switchgrass

Two FBI agents cross paths with a Florida cop who’s solving a thread of unsolved murders that appear to be related. When a sting operation goes horribly wrong, they find themselves in deep trouble. A crime-thriller, Midnight in Switchgrass stars Megan Fox, Bruce Willis and Lukas Haas in lead roles and is a compelling watch for when you’re in for something with a little gore and lots of suspense.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date: April 28, 2023

Directed by: Randall Emmett

Language: English

Hard Candy

A film far ahead of its times, Hard Candy’s release in 2005 shook viewers to their core. When 14-year-old Hayley meets her internet friend Jeff, he coaxes her into his home. However, he doesn’t realize she knows more than meets his eye. Sending a wave of shock and realization through its audience, this psychological thriller with Elliot Page and Patrick Wilson brought to light the nefarious world of child predators.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date: April 28, 2023

Directed by: David Slade

Language: English

Novoland: Eagle Flag

Prepare to be transported to a world of adventure, romance, and power struggles with Novoland: Eagle Flag, an enthralling Chinese costume drama. Set in a time of chaos and darkness, the story follows the lives of three young heroes, Lu Gui Chen, Ji Ye, and Yu Ran, fighting against a tyrannical warlord and other ominous forces. Lu Gui Chen, the heir to the nomadic Qingyang tribe, is sent to the Eastern Land as a hostage. There, he befriends Ji Ye, an illegitimate son who aspires to become a warrior, and Yu Ran, a princess from the Winged tribe. As they bond together, romantic feelings emerge but their idyllic lives are soon threatened by the iron-fisted rule of warlord Ying Wu Yi, who has a stronghold over the emperor and the nobles. The trio decides to join forces and challenge Ying Wu Yi at Shangyang Pass, but they don't know that an even more sinister plot is unfolding. Will Lu Gui Chen, Ji Ye, and Yu Ran defeat the ruthless warlord and overcome the dark forces threatening their world?

OTT Platform: MX Player

Release Date: April 26, 2023

Directed by: Zhang Xiaobo

Language: Hindi Dubbed

Bollywood Movies to watch in Theaters

Ponniyin Selvan 2

Mani Ratnam directorial PS 2 aka Ponniyin Selvan 2 has an ensemble cast of Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others. The movie based on the novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy, depicts the story of 10th century Chola dynasty. Raja Raja Cholan, the emperor from the Chola empire, is a major character in the movie. According to its makers, PS 2 shows the Chola empire as one of the most prosperous and powerful dynasties on the continent and also one of the most powerful and long reigning dynasties in the world.

The Song Of Scorpion

'The Song of Scorpions', which marks late Irrfan Khan's final performance, is a tribute to the actor who passed away on April 29, 2020. The film set in Jaisalmer's Thar desert, features Iranian-French actress Golshifteh Farahani opposite Irrfan, with Waheeda Rehman, Shashank Arora and Tillotama Shome in strong supporting roles. Irrfan essays the role of a camel trader in this twisted love story of revenge and the redemptive power of the song.

Happy Binge-Watching!

