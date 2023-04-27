Samantha shares photos from hospital after producer Chittibabu says 'her glamourous days are over'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared photographs of herself after Telugu producer Chittibabu took a fresh dig at her and called her 'old'. She shared a series of pictures from her day-to-day activities which include her visit to the shoot, home hospital, travel, and work. She began the series by sharing a teen picture of herself from when she was 16, followed by a picture of her dogs and then a picture from what appeared to be the hospital. She also shared pictures of herself working out.

She also shared a screenshot of the usage of 'hyperbaric therapy' for autoimmune conditions. For the unversed, Samantha is currently battling with an autoimmune condition called myositis. The actress is also seen enjoying a desert and horseriding in the photos. Samantha concluded the photo dump with a quote by Rabindranath Tagore that read, “The one who plants tree, knowing that he or she will never sit in their shade, has at least started to understand the meaning of life."

She shared the series with the caption, “As I see it." Take a look:

Chittibabu hits back at Samantha

Telugu Producer Chittibabu once again launched an attack on Samantha after she shared an Instagram Story stating that she was searching “How do people have hair growing from ears" on Google and fans assumed that it was a jibe at Chittibabu.

Now, defending his earlier statement in which he said that Samantha's career was over, the producer said all he meant was that the actress is not suitable to play younger characters anymore. "Samantha is not 18-20 years old now. Quite old, so I said she was not a suitable choice for the role of the iconic beauty Shakuntala, what’s wrong with that? Her glamorous days are over and it’s time to move on to supporting roles," Chittibabu reportedly said, adding that Samantha is not ready to accept the truth.

What's next for Samantha?

Samantha was most recently seen in the Telugu mythological drama Shaakuntalam, which bombed at the box office. The film had the lowest opening weekend ever for a Samantha-starring feature. Written and directed by Gunasekhar, Neelima Guna's Gunaa Teamworks produced it, while Sri Venkateswara Creations distributed it. Based on Kalidasa's classic drama Abhignyana Shakuntalam, the film stars Samantha as Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the ruler of the Puru dynasty, with Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.

Samantha is also shooting the Indian adaptation of Citadel. The series also stars Varun Dhawan. It is helmed by Raj and DK, who are well-known for their work on The Family Man series.

