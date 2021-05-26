Image Source : INSTA/SALMANKHAN/KAMAALRKHAN Salman Khan files defamation complaint against actor Kamaal Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has filed a defamation complaint in a Mumbai court against actor Kamaal R Khan over the latter's review of the just released Hindi film 'Radhe'. A legal notice in regards to the complaint was sent to Kamaal Khan by the legal team of the superstar, who has played the lead role in the film, 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', on Monday. As per the notice, Salman Khan's legal team will be mentioning the matter for an urgent hearing before an additional sessions judge of the city civil court on Thursday.

Kamaal Khan acknowledged the development. He tweeted, "Salman Khan files a defamation case against me for Radhe's review!"

The film soon after its release got leaked on various social media platforms and messaging apps. Soon, an FIR was registered against three individual users of WhatsApp and Facebook. The complaint was filed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, the film's producer, at the central cyber police station here after the pirated version of the movie started doing the rounds on various online platforms.

Not only this but the high court in an interim order restrained various private parties from unauthorisedly storing, reproducing, communicating, disseminating, circulating, copying, selling, offering for sale or making available copies of the film, through WhatsApp or any other means or modes, that may infringe the plaintiff’s copyright in the film.

The superstar earlier warned miscreants of legal action for leaking his latest release. In an Instagram post, he said watching a film on a pirated site was a "serious crime" and the Cyber Cell will be taking action against these illegal pirated sites as well as those using such platforms.

Directed by Prabhudeva, "Radhe" also features actors Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and Gautam Gulati.