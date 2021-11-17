Salman Khan campaigns against Covid vaccine hesitancy, urges all to get vaccinated

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Salman Khan

Highlights Salman Khan urges all to not spread false rumours against Covid 19 vaccine

Bollywood superstar says vaccine is the only thing that can make country COVID free

The video comes after Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said there's vaccine hesitancy

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has come forward to spread awareness about covid 19 vaccination. He has urged one and all to get vaccinated against coronavirus and help the country be free from COVID 19. In the latest video, the actor says the government is taking all possible measures to vaccinate everyone and hence people in the country must not spread rumours about it. He requested them to come forward and get vaccinated and contribute to stopping the spread of the virus.

"In the past 1.5 years, Corona has affected millions all over the world. There is a wave of corona one after the other. thought this time we have learnt that vaccine is the only solution to stopping the spread of the virus. While on one hand, the government is trying its best to vaccinate every individual in the country, there are multiple rumours and resistance against vaccination. This is creating apprehension in the minds of the people. First and foremost I want to appeal to the people to not spread rumours about the corona vaccine," Salman Khan says in the video.

"Secondly, we have to understand that by getting vaccinated, you are not only helping yourself but also your family, society and country. I fold my hands and request all of you to get the corona vaccine done at the earliest. Wear masks, wash hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Come and contribute in making the country corona free," he added.

The video comes after Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said there was hesitancy about taking anti-coronavirus vaccines in Muslim-dominated areas adding that the government will take the help of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to convince people to take the jab.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of the number of vaccine shots administered, but in some areas the pace of vaccination is low, Tope said, speaking to reporters on Monday.

"There is still some hesitancy in Muslim-dominated areas. We have decided to use Salman Khan and religious leaders to convince the Muslim community to take the vaccine," he said.

“Religious leaders and film actors wield great influence and people listen to them," he added.

Over 10.25 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, and by the end of November all eligible persons will have received at least the first dose, the minister said.

About the possibility of a third wave of the viral infection, Tope said as per the experts, the pandemic has a seven-month cycle, but due to large-scale vaccination, the next wave would not be severe. People should follow the COVID safety protocol and get vaccinated, he added.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had also expressed concerns over 'religious apprehensions among Muslims' on COVID-19 vaccination. Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, she hoped that celebrities like Salman Khan will help raise awareness among Muslims to get vaccinated. "Whenever vaccination happened there were religious apprehensions in Muslims, which delayed it slightly. Hoping that Muslims will take jabs and actors like Salman Khan should encourage them," said Mumbai Mayor on the issue of the Muslim community not in favour of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.