Salman Khan calls Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's Malang trailer 'jhakaas'

Just a few days after the trailer of the much-awaited film Malang got released, the fans were in awe of the passionate love and killer love story between Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. Not only them, even Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu's screen presence was also appreciated. Well, it isn't just the audience but also superstar Salman Khan who has appreciated the film's trailer recently. He reviewed the trailer and shared it on the social media calling it 'jhakaas.'

Sharing the official trailer on Twitter, Salman wrote, "Ouiii ma .... jhakaas trailerhttp://bit.ly/MalangOfficialTrailer …@AnilKapoor #AdityaRoyKapur @DishPatani @kunalkemmu @mohit11481 @MalangFilm @luv_ranjan @gargankur @itsBhushanKumar @jayshewakramani @LuvFilms @TSeries."

Just a few days back the soul-stirring track Chal Ghar Chalen was released by the makers.

Talking about the film, it is directed by Mohit Suri and will release on February 7, 2020. The release date was initially February 14 but later it was preponed to avoid a clash with Imtiaz Ali film Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has announced the title of his 2021 Eid release which will be Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali where he will join hands with Sajid Nadiadwala.

Watch Malang trailer here:

