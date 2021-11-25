Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SALMANKHAN Salman Khan's birthday wish for father Salim Khan is pure love. Seen it yet?

As the screenwriter, producer Salim Khan turned 86, Salman Khan's wishes for his father are just dripping love and cuteness. The 'Bharat' actor shared a family picture featuring Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. Captioning the adorable snap, he wrote, "Happy bday dad...." The superstar in the picture was seen indulging in a candid moment with his sister's daughter Ayat. Wearing a green t-shirt and denim, the actor looked absolutely lovely in the casual avatar.

Salim Khan is best known for his work in 'Andaz', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Deewar', 'Sholay', 'Don' and more. He was also known for his partnership with Javed Akhtar for writing. He married twice, once with Salma Khan in 1964 and then with Helen in 1981 and is a proud parent to three sons -- Salman, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was last seen in the movie 'Radhe' and will be next seen in the film 'Antim: The Final Truth'. The movie is releasing on November 26, 2021 and stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, Varun Dhawan along with Mahima Makwana. This is the first time that Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will be seen together onscreen.

It has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan. Apart from that, he is also going to star in 'Tiger 3', which features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as well. The movie is set to release in the second half of 2022.