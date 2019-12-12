Salman Khan attends wedding of his makeup artist's son

Salman Khan at the wedding of his makeup artist's son

Salman Khan, who is currently busy promoting his next Dabangg 3, attended the wedding of his makeup artist Raju Naag's son. Salman's arrival at the wedding sent guests into a frenzy. Everyone wanted to capture this moment in their phones. Salman was surrounded by his security personnel to avoid any sort of chaos. The superstar posed with the couple, Gaurav Naag and Harsha Bhambhani, on the stage.

Undoubtedly, the couple was delighted and grateful to Salman for making their D-Day special.

Check out pictures below:

Salman Khan looked dapper in black

Salman Khan posed with the couple

Maniesh Paul and Ali Asgar also attended the wedding.

Ali Asgar was also spotted at the wedding

Maniesh Paul posed for paparazzi

On the professional front, Salman will next be seen in the third instalment of Dabangg franchise. The movie also starring Sonakshi Sinha and newbie Saiee Manjrekar is scheduled to hit the screens on December 20. The movie has been directed by Prabhudeva.

Meanwhile, Salman is also shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.