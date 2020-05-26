Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN/FANPAGE Salim Khan opens up about how he celebrated Eid without son Salman Khan this year

Festivals are occasions when the whole family gets together to celebrate. However, Eid, this year was not the same due to the prevalent coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. Everyone knows how close Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is with his parents and other family members. Every year on the festival of Eid he used to feast with them, greets fans outside his residence Galaxy apartments, and even releases a blockbuster film. But all of it could not happen because of the difficult times. The Dabangg star is currently isolating at his Panvel farmhouse while his father Salim Khan was at their Bandra home. Know from a father how different the celebrations were on the occasion sans his son.

When asked about his son's absence on the festival of Eid, Salim Khan during an interview with Times Of India said, "He has been spending a lot of time there. I just spoke with him today on the phone and we exchanged wishes. We are always in touch with each other through our regular phone calls." When asked if there was any special dish which was being prepared, he said, "Bilkul nahi, buss regular khaana hi bann raha hai (Not at all, only regular food is being made)."

Meanwhile, Salman's sister Arpita Khan wish her fans on Eid with a beautiful picture of her kids, Ahil Sharma and Ayat Sharma, along with her parents Salma and Salim Khan. The caption on the post read, "Eid Mubarak from Ours to Yours."

Coming back to the superstar, his film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai,' was supposed to hit the theatres but due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country, things took a different turn. However, he did not disappoint his fans and wished them by sharing his new track titled 'Bhai Bhai.' Announcing the latest track, Salman Khan took to Instagram and wrote, "Maine aap subb ke liye kuch banaya hai, dekh ke batana kaisa laga... Aap subb ko eid mubarakh ... #BhaiBhai".

The 54-year-old recently announced his own grooming and personal care brand 'FRSH' which happens to be his latest offering to the brand world. He announced the same through a social media post which included a video with a caption reading, "Launching my new grooming & personal care brand FRSH! @FrshGrooming Yeh hai aapka, mera, hum sabka brand jo layega aap tak behtareen products. Sanitizers aa chuke hain, jo milenge aapko yaha. Toh try karo!@FrshGrooming ko follow karo! #RahoFrshRahoSafe."

Watch the full song Bhai Bhai here:

