Saif Ali Khan spills beans on son Ibrahim's Bollywood plans: 'He is assisting on Karan Johar movie'

Actor Saif Ali Khan has revealed that his son Ibrahim is assisting filmmaker Karan Johar in a film to learn the nuances of filmmaking. Saif spoke with host Siddharth Kannan in an interview for the latter's YouTube channel. While Ibrahim is ready to enter Bollywood, Saif revealed that he is first understanding the filmmaking process by being behind the camera.

Talking about the different stages, his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh are at, Saif said: "They are all different. Ibrahim is assisting on a Karan Johar movie and sharing that, and talking about what his dreams and ideas are."

Further he said: "Sara is older and we have a very different equation and of course, Taimur is looking to you for guidance and all that, Jeh is just smiling and drooling (laughs), much more my mental age than any of them. He's the newborn of course. They are different, luckily and interestingly, as Sara said, every decade of my life has had a kid. From the 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s, so that's what it is. I'm different too."

While it is unclear which film of Karan is Ibrahim assisting on, it is said to be the filmmaker's next 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film will be a love story. Karan Johar has often been criticized for only launching star kids in the film industry. He's introduced several celebrity kids such as Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, among others, through Dharma movies.

Earlier Speaking to Mumbai Mirror last year, Saif Ali Khan revealed that Ibrahim is keen on joining the film industry: "I don't know if I will launch him. It's an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He's sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), has been interested in the latter anyway."

On professional front, Saif Ali Khan's list of upcoming movies include Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Adipurush.

